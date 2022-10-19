Gov’t committed to addressing all water, sanitation needs of Ghanaians to meet SDGs — Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that the government will not comprise on its efforts to keep Ghana on track to meet the Global Goals for Sustainable Development (SDGs).

In this regard, the Vice President says the government is committed to addressing the water and sanitation needs of Ghanaians.

Goal 6 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 focuses on "clean water and sanitation for all".

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana has achieved very significant gains in the areas of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in the past six years, ensuring greater access for millions of Ghanaians to safe drinking water and toilet facilities.

Delivering a speech as a guest speaker at the opening ceremony of the 'All Systems Go Forum' organised by the Ministry Of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Vice President added that through the efforts of the government, there has also not been a single recorded case of cholera in the last five years.

In his speech, Dr. Bawumia expressed appreciation to the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah for doing a very good job at her ministry.

“Many thanks to Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources for her excellent stewardship of the sector,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said in a Facebook post after the event.