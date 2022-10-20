I've created 27,291 jobs for Ashanti region — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has touted his achievements for the Ashanti region since becoming President in 2017.

The Ashanti region, the 'world bank' of the ruling NPP has accused the ruling party of neglect.

However, President Akufo-Addo, in a tweet October 19, seen by Modernghana News has claimed that the Ashanti Region story has changed significantly under his tenure.

The President, who has been on a working visit to the Ashanti region for the past four days, explained that his government has been able to provide 27 out of 54 initiated factories under the One District One Factory program.

The President said his government has created 27,291 jobs for the youth in the Ashanti region.

"When the #TheAshantiStory is told, it will be said that during my presidency, there were 54 factories under the @OneDOneF initiative, out of which 27 have been completed and 27,291 jobs created. #PresidentToursAshantiRegion," his tweet reads.