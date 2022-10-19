Just In: Captain Smart arrested by NIB

19.10.2022 LISTEN

Onua TV presenter, Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has been picked up by National Investigations Bureau (NIB) formerly BNI.

Reports indicated that he was on his way home after work this evening when he was accosted.

A post by Onua TV on Facebook noted, "[VIDEO] BNI (now NIB) arrested Captain Smart earlier today at exactly 5:59 on his way home from the office (Onua 95.1 FM / Onua TV premises)."

Media General Caleb Nii Boi who was in his company recounts, "This evening I experienced the NIB formerly BNI as they stopped Captain Smart’s car which I was in around Kanda. They escorted us to their office opposite the Bureau of Ghana Languages. Took our phones & gadgets for some minutes and released them.

"But detained Captain Smart and his phones. As I type this— we ( 5 guys) have been released but Captain has been driven to an unknown location."

Earlier this week, Captain Smart was in the news for allegedly accusing President Akufo-Addo of involvement in illegal mining.

The Ministry of Information in a statement said the claims made by Mr. Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, in a published video, will be referred to the National Media Commission.

“It is, however, imperative to note that the aforementioned action is without prejudice to government’s right to seek legal action against Mr. Smart, Onua TV and Media General,” the statement noted.

The government accused Mr. Smart of “unethical and irresponsible” journalism, adding that “the video is intended to court disaffection for government and undermine efforts to fight illegal mining in the country.”

The government said it was concerned about the spread of disinformation and misinformation, “clothed under the pretext of journalistic discretion and free expression.”

It further held that the claims were baseless and “impugns the character and integrity of the President, and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining.”

Though the government has been criticised for paying lip service to the fight against illegal mining, it maintains that its commitment is “unwavering.”

Find below the full statement