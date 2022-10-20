We haven't issue permit to anyone to mine at Desiri forest reserve - Forestry Commission

The Mankranso District Forest Services Division Manager, Mr. Godwin Agyemang has categorically stated that Forestry Commission has not issued permit to anyone to mine at Desiri Forest Reserve at Numesua near Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

He added that his outfit and the forestry commission have no hands in the ongoing illegal mining , farms and illegal logging which poses a major threat to the Reserve.

According to him, some persons are doing community mining in the Desiri forest reserves.

They have erected temporal structures in the forest reserve and turned the place into a settlement destroying water bodies and farmland.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Agyemang vowed that they will not allow some greedy persons to destroy the forest for their parochial interest.

He, therefore, appealed to residents and the media to collaborate with the commission to protect and preserve the forest reserve which has a collateral benefit for not only the area but the entire nation.

Forest reserves in the Asunafo South, Asunafo North, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, and Ahafo Ano South for a long time have been under siege by illegal loggers and miners who with support from influential opinion leaders are destroying the reserves with impunity.

This has resulted in severe economic repercussions as some people have lost their livelihood to these activities and sometimes resulted in deaths due to violent attacks on them.