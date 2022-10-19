Don't use only mouth and tongue; fondle your spouses’ breasts with your fingers to detect breast cancer abnormalities – Men told

19.10.2022 LISTEN

The President of Breast Care International (BCI) Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai has urged men to fondle their spouses’ breasts not only for pleasure but to assist in detecting any abnormalities in the breasts.

She said men who always “play” with breasts are in better positions to alert their partners if any irregularities are found for prompt actions to be taken to avert any server cases.

Dr Mrs Wiafe Addai who is the President of Breast Care International (BCI) noted that the early detection of the disease is the surest way to survive.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai who is the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra said during an interview on Otec FM's morning show "Nyansapo", hosted by Captain Koda on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The interview was among campaign activities by the BCI to create awareness and education on breast cancer.

“Apart from using mouths and tongues in sucking the breasts, the men should also make it a point to use their palms to find any lump in the breast. It should be always for pleasure.

“The early finding of a lump in the breast plays a critical role in the treatment of breast cancer. Once detected earlier, diagnosis and other medical processes immediately start to save the situation,” she advised.

She revealed that the only way to detect early breast cancer is through screening; either self-breast examination or clinical screening.

"The disease is preventable, treatable and curable. I will advise women to regularly go to the hospitals for medical screening and stop adapting to herbal treatments in breast cancer prevention,” she added.