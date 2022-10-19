Suame interchange: All unauthorised structures to be demolished without compensation — Osei Kyei Mensah warns

The Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has warned developers and individuals that all unauthorised buildings erected within roads reserved for Suame interchange project and expansion of some adjoining roads would soon be demolished without compensation to pave way for the early completion of the project.

Speaking on OTEC FM’S breakfast show, dubbed ‘Nyansapo’ on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Hon Osei Kyei Mensah who is also Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said such structures must not be allowed to continue to impede construction works.

"All unauthorised structures that will serve as impediments for smooth construction work on the Suame interchange would be demolished without compensation.

"I want to serve a warning to all potential developers particularly those who build along the roads without a permit from the Roads and Highway Authority to desist from that because we will soon demolish all such structures to pave the way for massive roads development,” he stated.

The Suame lawmaker added, "the government is not obliged to compensate owners of illegally sited buildings that are demolished."

Sod cutting

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday October 19, 2022 cut sod for the commencement of works on a four-tier interchange in Suame in fulfilment of a pledge he made during his tour of the Ashanti Region last year.

According to Akufo-Addo, “The Suame Interchange will be the first four-tier interchange in the Ashanti Region, and the second in Ghana, after the Pokuase Interchange, which I commissioned on 9 July 2021.”

He said that once completed, it will address the perennial congestion experienced around the Suame Roundabout and improve urban mobility within the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

Addressing the gathering, the president announced that the Suame Interchange will consist of a four-tier interchange at the current Suame Roundabout; an overpass at Abrepo Junction; an overpass at Krofuom Junction; an overpass at Anomangye Junction; an overpass at Magazine New Road Junction; and an overpass at Abusuakruwa Junction.

The construction of the Suame Interchange will be undertaken by M/S Grupo Dizmar of Spain and Rango Construction Ltd, a Ghanaian company. The complementary road component will be undertaken wholly by the Ghanaian firm Rango Construction, supervision of the entire project being the responsibility of the Ministry of Roads and Highways through the Department of Urban Roads.

The President stressed that apart from the Suame Interchange, government is tackling critical road projects throughout the country in a holistic manner so that every part of Ghana gets quality and all-weather roads.