Ghana has made major strides in providing water, sanitation to the population — Bawumia

Ghana has achieved very significant gains in the areas of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the past six years, ensuring greater access for millions of Ghanaians to safe drinking water and toilet facilities.

According to the 2021 Population and Housing Census undertaken by the Ghana Statistical Service, the number of households that currently have access to toilet facilities has increased from 33% to 59.3%. The percentage of households with access to basic drinking water has seen a significant improvement from 79% in 2018 to 87.7% in 2021.

"These improvements have resulted in very significant gains. For instance, not a single case of cholera has been recorded in the past six years", the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said on Wednesday October 19th, 2022 in Accra.

The Vice President, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 'All Systems Go Forum' organized by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, said Government has shown its commitment to addressing the water and sanitation needs of Ghanaians while meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"As the Co-Chair of the Sustainable Development Goals, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has demonstrated adequate commitment to ensuring that Ghana meets the 2030 Agenda for the SDGs, with equal emphasis on SDG 6, within the stipulated time.

"This is reflected in the many projects being undertaken in the WASH Sector, some of which are already completed and commissioned, whilst processes are ongoing for the others.

"Some of the projects are: Upper East Water Supply Project; Yendi Water Supply Project; Tamale Water Supply Project; Damongo Water Supply Project; Wenchi Water Supply Project; Sunyani Water Supply Project; Keta Water Supply Project; Sekondi-Takoradi Water Supply Project; and additional financing for the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA)/Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area Water and Sanitation Project.”

The interventions in the water sub-sector are expected to result in additional 4.3 million beneficiaries having access to potable water, Dr Bawumia added.

The Vice President commended the organizers and partners for the Symposium - IRC, UNICEF and the Conrad Hilton Foundation - for the programme, saying its conception and organization provide ample testimony that African WASH Experts are alive to their responsibilities.

“This Symposium is occurring at a crucial time in our development when the population of Africa keeps rising, with its attendant high demand for WASH-related services, knowing that the provision of such services has not kept pace with the increasing population.

“There is, therefore, the urgent need for action to strengthen the African WASH planning and capabilities so as to strengthen the sector for effective service delivery to the growing population… Incorporating “Systems Thinking” and technical expertise with public policy, as the theme suggests, promises to hold the key to the positive way forward in seeking a lasting solution to the challenges in the WASH Sector. There is the need to continue to improve the traditional approach adopted in the past so as to yield better results.

“This is an urgent call to our Leaders and WASH Experts to deepen their collaboration to address issues in the Sector. It is also imperative, as a Continent, to tap into the unique experiences, skills and stock of knowledge of our Experts to help chart a new course for improved WASH service delivery.”