C/R: We will suffer more if small-scale mining is banned, disregard those calls – Dunkwa widows tell Akufo-Addo

The less privileged in Dunkwa in the Upper Denkyira East of the Central region have called on President Akufo-Addo to disregard calls to ban small-scale mining.

According to them, the call, if considered, will deepen their plight and impose more hardship on them.

They made the call when a philanthropist, who is a small-scale miner in Dunkwa donated food items to support them.

The beneficiaries are widows, widowers, orphans, visually impaired, and other less privileged people in the area.

Their call follows some groups including religious leaders in the country advocating for an immediate ban on all small-scale mining activities as part of efforts to deal with the galamsey menace.

The call for the ban follows the devastating effect the menace has had on the environment and the water bodies.

But a widow, Adwoa Darkoa, who is a beneficiary of the support of the philanthropist, in an interview with this reporter appealed to the government to disregard the call for the ban small-scale mining in the country.

She said, if the government bans the operations of small-scale mining in the country, it will greatly affect their living conditions because from their part of the country they depend on persons who are licensed to engage in responsible small scale mining.

She added that the widows, widowers, orphans, aged, and physically challenged people in the mining communities depend on the support they get from the small-scale miners.

“The large-scale mining companies have been mining all the years and what they get from the community has not reflected in the development of the catchment communities.

“No care for us, it is the small-scale miners who have been caring and taking care of us over the years.

“The small-scale miners are our hope, and stopping them from working will make our lives miserable,” she noted.

She called on President Akufo-Addo to properly regulate the operations of small-scale mining to ensure responsible mining across the country.

Abraham Arkorful, a visually impaired person, pleaded with the President to have a second look at the call.

He urged the President to consider the effect the ban will have on their livelihood and the future of the youth in the area who are engaged by small-scale miners.

He said their livelihood largely depends on the support they receive monthly from the small-scale miners, and the government enforcing the ban will worsen their plight.

Furthermore, he urged those advocating for the ban to suggest proper measures that will help the government regulate the activities of small-scale mining for the economic growth of the country.

Small-Scale mining represents a vibrant sector that provides direct employment and income to many people, particularly the vulnerable and the youth.

Government can generate revenues from the monies they pay through the royalties to support the economy if regularized and monitored.

What emerges strongly from our interviews with people was that the ban, if considered will exacerbate the social and economic hardship the country is already facing with the vulnerable and the young bearing much of the brunt.

Government, to address the issue of pollution of river bodies and destruction of the forest reserves, placed a ban on the operations of small-scale mining and illegal mining in January 2017.

Upon several dialogues and consultations, government announced the end of a moratorium on small-scale mining after close to two years.

During that period, the government developed a comprehensive framework to regularize and monitor the industry, and this framework must be enforced to ensure responsible mining.