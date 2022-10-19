It’s not true I've collapsed after my driver bolted with GHS17m galamsey proceeds; story false – Western Regional Minister

Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has refuted allegations that he fell and collapsed after his driver bolted with GHS17 million galamsey proceeds.

This is contained in a press release after a report by GHOne TV.

In the alert posted on the station’s Twitter page, it said “A Regional Minister collapses as his driver bolts with 17 million cedis galamsey proceeds.”

Although the name of Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah was not mentioned, he has through a press release indicated that the news alert cast innuendo on his person.

“This news alert appears to cast innuendo on my person. It is therefore not strange that for those who are still bent on tarnishing my hard-won reputation and to distract me from executing my official duties in service to the people of my region including my unrelenting fight against illegal mining in the region, they have jumped onto this news alert to further their sinister objectives.

“Please be advised that I am well and fit and carrying about my duties in good health and great spirits,” Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has said in his statement.

According to the Western Regional Minister, he is completely unfazed by these attempts to derail his work.

He is urging all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard the news alert and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Meanwhile, the Minister has stressed that he shall take appropriate remedial steps after advice from his lawyers in respect of the news alert.