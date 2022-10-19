Mankessim: Security man dies mysteriously after vomiting clots of blood

A security man at the newly commissioned Mankessim lorry station in the Central Region has died mysteriously, sources have confirmed.

The 40-year-old man popularly known as “borla must go” died on Wednesday, October 19 at the lorry station.

According to the information gathered, the man suffered some pain two days ago and started vomiting blood.

Despite advise to seek medical attention, he turned a deaf ear when the vomiting stopped.

On Tuesday, he felt better and continued his normal work as a security guard at the newly commissioned Mankessim lorry station.

Today, he reported to work as usual but collapsed and died on the spot.

He was rushed to the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital where medical officers pronounced him dead.

The deceased body has now been deposited at the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, a report has been made for the police to look into the matter.