Dampare visits central business district, Abossey Okai over GUTA’s closure of shops

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Wednesday visited the central business district of Accra and Abossey Okai following the closure of shops by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

Members of GUTA are protesting over Ghana's forex challenges and general economic hardship.

The majority of traders locked their shops as part of the protest, though some traders carried on with normal business.

The IGP visited the traders to assure them of their security and explain that anyone who wanted to close or open their shops could do so without fear.

There have been no incidents during the protest so far, despite some traders going against the GUTA directive.

The protest comes as the dollar has crossed the 11 cedi mark.

GUTA's protest also follows the closure of shops by its members in Adum Business Community in Kumasi for five days because of the implementation of tax policies concerning VAT.

The traders in Adum reopened their shops after meeting with government representatives.

By Citi Newsroom