Economic crisis: Ghana needs unique solutions to address challenges — Charles Adu Boahen

The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen has indicated that while the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists, it is likely that the challenges facing the Ghanaian economy will continue.

He said this in Washington DC, United States of America where he is attending meetings.

Speaking to journalists, Charles Adu Boahen says it has become clear to him that Ghana’s economic woes are not an isolated case.

According to him, the various engagements in Washington DC have revealed to him that Ghana is suffering due to an ongoing global economic crisis witnessed by other economies.

“The general consensus across all the meetings I have attended is that we certainly are in the midst of global crisis. There is a saying that nowhere cool.

“I think coming here today, this week, and the past week has really confirmed that we are not the only ones who have been going through very challenging times. Whichever country you engage the Ministers, whether being the West or in Africa or in Asia, their problems are similar – high inflationary pressures, currency depreciation, food insecurity, rising youth unemployment,” Charles Adu Boahen shared.

In his view, Ghana needs unique solutions to be able to address the challenges facing the country.

This he stressed is important especially when it is unclear when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be resolved.

“It has really brought to the fore the fact that we need some unique solutions for these unique sets of problems across board.

“There is also still quite a lot of uncertainty about the Russia-Ukrainian war and how it is going to end. It certainly seems that the understanding is that it is going to go into 2023, there seems to be the perception that 2023 is going to be tougher than 2022. If you look all at the forecasts you can see revisions have been made. These revisions have all been downwards, not upwards,” Charles Adu Boahen emphasised.

The government as part of its efforts to get the Ghanaian economy back on its feet is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

It is understood that talks are far-advanced and a deal for a support programme is likely to be reached before the close of the year.