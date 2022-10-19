Parliament urged to enact laws to tackle climate change

A lecturer at the Department of Land Management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Dr. Michael Addaney, is calling on Parliament to enact laws to effectively deal with human activities causing climate change and its associated crises.

Dr. Addaney, who is also a research fellow of the Earth System Governance Project, believes that “polluters of the environment must be made to bear the full cost in addressing the pollution they have caused to deter others.”

He was speaking in Sunyani during a day’s capacity building and knowledge sharing platform on the theme: "Climate Change, Iniquities and Building a Local Resilience: Promoting Climate Justice through Planning Activism".

It was organized by the Sunyani Zone of the Ghana Institute of Planners (GIP) and sponsored by the G2 Foundation, a charitable Non-governmental organization, which is into the welfare of the vulnerable.

Continuous professional development

The event, which was attended by heads of departments, government officials, chiefs, students and physical development planners from the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions formed part of the continuous professional development for young and student planners to adapt climate mitigation systems and strategies, as well as putting climate issues in the centre of their daily endeavors and policies for national development.

Dr. Michael Addaney called for a stronger political will in effectively addressing issues about climate change in the country.

For her part, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, said chemical fishing and farming, indiscriminate dumping of rubbish and other environmental criminalities were "causing the system to bleed severely."

She explained that Ghana's capacity to stand the shocks of climate change is weak, hence the critical need to collectively deal with factors causing the crises, saying, "let's collectively say big no to indiscriminate waste disposal and environmentally unfriendly activities."

Mad. Owusu-Banahene added the environment should be solemnly respected with everybody being mindful about their actions against the society because "the effects are unbearable if we sit unconcern."

By-laws

The Sunyani Zonal Chairman of the GIP, Planner Ata-Era A. James, asked the Municipal and District Assemblies to strengthen their by-laws to prevent the wanton destruction of the environment.

According to him, most causes of climate change and impact in Ghana were indiscriminate human activities including galamsey, indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste, illegal chainsaw operations and logging as well as excessive sand-winning.

Ms. Gifty Nyarko, the Sunyani West Municipal Physical Development Planning Director and Sunyani Zonal Secretary of the GIP, said climate change has a heavy toll on the vulnerable, especially persons with disabilities, the aged, children and people in rural communities.

This, she argued, calls for a strong collaboration of all stakeholders and partners of development and physical development planners to ensure professionalism and principles in their duties for Ghana to be a safer place for all and also help the realization of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 13.