Economic challenges: Merely sacking, replacing Ministers won’t help; size of gov’t must be cut – Joe Jackson

The Director for Dalex Finance, Mr. Joe Jackson has reiterated that there is an urgent need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cut down the size of his government.

According to him, months after the country’s economy deteriorated, the government is yet to show seriousness to deal with the issues.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Mr. Joe Jackson proposed that the government should look beyond just sacking and replacing Ministers and appointees of the government.

The Finance expert wants the government to slim down to release some of the financial stress on the public purse.

“I haven’t seen any definite signs yet, I want to see the size of the government cut down. I don’t want you to change and replace. I want you to cut the size of the government. It is not about changing individuals and replacing ministers with another.

“It is not about reshuffle, it is about significantly slimming down the government. Let’s not divert the argument to whether an individual should be changed or not,” Mr. Joe Jackson said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Dalex Finance has also recommended that the government should show a change in behaviour by doing away with policies that have not worked in the past.

He is of the view that government should introduce new policies if indeed it wants to be seen to be serious about addressing the economic challenges facing the country.