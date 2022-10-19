Economic crisis: Gov’t needs to change policies to signal seriousness to turn things around – Joe Jackson

Dalex Finance Director, Mr. Joe Jackson has implored the government to do more to address the economic challenges facing the country.

According to him, not only should the government look at changing some personnel but it must change policies to signal its seriousness to address the economic woes of the country.

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, Mr. Joe Jackson used Britain’s current situation as an example.

“If you are looking for a solution to the problem it is not the Minister or the person per se. It is the change of behavior and the change of policy that will signal that you are serious. Remember that in the UK where a Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng was made a scapegoat and dismissed. It also followed immediately with a new appointment and a complete reversal of the policies that were planned,” the Finance expert explained.

Joe Jackson continued, “What matters to the market was not that Kwasi Kwarteng in particular was sacked, what matters to the market is that the policies were reversed. If the new person that had come and still put the same agenda nothing will have changed.”

Since July, the government of the day has been working to address the economic challenges facing the country.

After its home-grown solutions failed, the government has since been in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme to give the Ghanaian economy to stand on its feet to boost the confidence of investors.