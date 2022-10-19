New hope for the Mentally ill on our streets – MEMHREP

Annually 10th of October is set aside to celebrate World Mental Day with the sole aim of educating the general public on mental illness and how best to channel resources to help people living with mental illness.

This year had the theme: MAKE MENTAL HEALTH and WELL-BEING FOR ALL A GLOBAL PRIORITY.

As part of activities to mark that day, Mensah Mental health Rehabilitation Project (MEMHREP-GHANA), an NGO located at JB Aboagye estates at Okyerekrom-Kumasi in Ghana held a mini durbar to commemorate it. In attendance were the CEO (Mr. Adu-Gyamfi), staff and nurses of MEMHREP, chiefs, partner agencies, community leaders and people of Okyerekrom and surrounding towns, religious groups and students from both public & private schools.

The psychiatry expert, David Owusu Amponsah advised the general public on the need to seek immediate medical assistance in regard to the treatment of mental illness. He also asked the youth to avoid situations that may adversely affect their mental health such as drug and alcohol abuse, Spiritism etc since the youth are the future leaders.

Mrs Millicent Nyamekye, the senior mental health coordinator stressed on the need for people living with mental illness to regularly take their prescribed drugs, engage in social activities and also go for medical reviews as often as possible.

On his keynote address, the CEO of MEMHREP UK and Ghana Mr Adu-Gyamfi, spoke about the humble beginnings of MEMHREP in 2011 and how the organisation has supported thousands of persons with physical and mental health conditions in the past 11years.

Backed by facts and figures, he told stakeholders that for the past 11 years, Memhrep Ghana has been able to provide the necessary support to people living with mental illness and integrated them into society.

MEMHREP has also embarked on several health outreach programs, mental health education and health screenings. He added that MEMHREP has been trying every means possible to reduce the rate at which mental illness increases in the country, making it safe and conducive for business operation by local and foreign investors.

His talk centered most especially on the vision of MEMHREP Ghana which is to build an ultra-modern mental health facility in Ghana as a whole. This facility when completed would comprise, consulting rooms, assessment and detoxification wards, laboratory, pharmacy, seclusion and stabilization units, nurses and security stations, kitchens and dining rooms, clients' dormitories, games and fitness units, resettlement centre and also a conference hall.

He however added that MEMHREP is faced with huge financial constraint since its solely funded by the CEO, and few individuals & supporting partners. He therefore called on individuals, corporate organisations, religious bodies to all come to the aid of MEMHREP either in cash or kind to make the vision a reality.

All financial support may be channelled by contacting the following numbers:

Memhrep GH 0248762692

Memhrep momo 0240838893

Email : [email protected]

‘MEMHREP TV’ on YouTube channel