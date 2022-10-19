Akufo-Addo dismisses GES Director-General Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has been sacked by President Akufo-Addo.

This was announced in a letter dated Monday, 17 October 2022.

The letter written to him by the secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo noted that the Ministry of Education had informed the Office of the President that the exigencies that required Prof Opoku-Amankwa’s skills and expertise no longer exist.

“The Ministry of Education has informed this office that the exigencies that required your skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer,” the letter stated.

The secretary to President added that the extension of Prof Opoku-Amankwa’s secondment by the 14th June, 2021 letter is in contravention of the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the public service commission, as it purports to extend his secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit.

“Accordingly, the President of the Republic has instructed that your secondment be terminated forthwith, and you are directed to return to your position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology," the letter stated.

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa was appointed as the Director General of the Service on secondment from the (KNUST) on 22nd January, 2021.

