Emmanuel Asiamah foundation donates items to Oppon Valley Darmang and Wuwuso Basic Schools

Ghanaian Actor, Emmanuel Asiamah, popularly known as International KKP, founder of Emmanuel Asiamah foundation has donated some educational materials to some selected schools in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

As part of his social responsibility and in line with the foundation’s vision, exercise books, mathematical sets, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, boxes of chalk, among other educational items were given to the Oppon Valley Darmang and Wuwuso D/A Basic Schools.

On Monday, October 18, the donation commenced at a Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centre, where some items were presented to the BECE candidates in the community to aid them in their ongoing examination.

The philanthropist and his team, before the donation, met the 2022 BECE candidates, inspiring and encouraging them to learn hard to pass their exams and also how to live responsible lives even after completion of their basic education.

Like the BECE students, current students in the above-stated schools had a share in the charity project.

He also discussed with them the available opportunities they could leverage at the National Youth Authority in their various districts.

While presenting these items, Mr. Emmanuel Asiamah, the founder, mentioned that as a social organization, the Emmanuel Asiamah foundation would like to touch lives in Ghana and across Africa from time to time even as the foundation seeks to help mould a better future.

To achieve their goal, he stated that they will keep supporting the youth, especially the schools, as they believe that every child deserves a chance to be well educated no matter their background.

With the help of Jacqueline Opoku-Addo, Rosemary Boateng, Ama Gyekyewa Afriyie, Emmanuella Owusu Agyei, Martha Afrakomah, Glory Otabil Donkoh, Michael Donkor, Nancy Odoi, and Andrea Gaynor, the first phase of the project was successfully carried out.