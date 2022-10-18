Asiedu Nketia gives Daily Guide 72-hour ultimatum to retract defamatory publication

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia has accused Daily Guide of making a false publication to maliciously tarnish his image.

Unhappy with the publication, the NDC chief scribe has through his lawyers at Sustineri Attorneys given Daily Guide a 72-hour ultimatum to retract the defamatory publication against him.

The said publication is a story published on Tuesday, October 18 edition of the paper with the headline "NDC Won't Stop Galamsey" and attributed to Johnson Asiedu Nketia with his picture attached.

In the said publication, the paper relied on an interview granted by the NDC General Secretary to Kumasi-based radio station "Oyerepa FM".

In a letter to Daily Guide, the lawyers of Johnson Asiedu Nketia note that the headline "NDC Won't Stop Galamsey" attributed to their client is not only false but maliciously published to portray him and the NDC as promoters and champions of illegal mining.

The lawyers insist that it is obvious the said false and malicious attribution and publication of same was done to damage the reputation of their client given the fact that the full story on page 6 of the newspaper did not have any excerpt to directly or indirectly support the headline.

As a result, the layers of Asiedu Nketia are demanding an apology and a retraction of the story.

“In the circumstances, we hold the firm and unequivocal instructions of our client to demand, which we hereby do, that you do cause a retraction and apology within 72hrs from the time and date of receipt of this letter.

“We are further instructed to notify you that the said retraction and apology should be given the same front page publicity and prominence as the false and malicious headline publication contained in your newspaper of Tuesday 18th October 2022,” part of the letter from Sustineri Attorneys to Daily Guide reads.

The firm adds that if Daily Guide refuses to comply with the demands of their client, they have been instructed to take all necessary steps including commencing an action in court to protect their client's image and reputation from the false and malicious publication.

Below is a copy of the letter to Daily Guide: