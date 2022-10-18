ModernGhana logo
All the people saying bad things about me and my gov’t will be put to shame – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that his government is determined to take Ghanaians out of the current economic challenges soon.

According to him, he is focused and will not allow detractors of his government to knock him off balance.

While continuing his tour in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, October 18, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he will shame all his naysayers.

“All those who have been saying bad things about me would be shamed today, tomorrow, and tomorrow’s next,” President Akufo-Addo shared in the local Twi parlance.

The President said this while delivering an address today at a ceremony to cut sod for the 4-tier Suame Interchange Project.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday commenced his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

He has already called on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and inspected a number of projects being done by his government.

On Wednesday, October 19, the President is expected to bring his tour to an end.

In the midst of the economic hardships in the country, the President has reiterated that his government is working very hard to turn things around.

Already, talks are far advanced with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme that will help stabilise the Ghanaian economy and fuel its growth to reduce the sufferings.

