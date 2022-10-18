More lawyers will go to heaven; we are the only profession that helps the poor – GBA President

The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo has given justification why people in the law profession are more likely to make it to heaven.

In his argument, he said this is because lawyers are the only people who are trained to help the poor through free legal aid.

“I always tell people that the Profession that would be best represented in heaven will be the legal profession and I will tell you why.

“Jesus Christ said on the last day, on that day, I will ask you when I was hungry, did you clothe me, when I was poor did you help me? We are the only profession that by our training we help the poor,” Lawyer Yaw Acheampong Boafo stressed.

The Ghana Bar Association President continued, “If you go to any country, there is no free medical aid, there is no free engineering aid but there is free legal aid in every democracy.”

In the past years, lawyers have often been regarded as bad people and sometimes cursed to suffer over allegations of bribery and corruption.

Despite the allegations, GBA President Yaw Acheampong Boafo insists lawyers are doing a lot and therefore candidates for heaven.