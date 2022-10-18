Tema Industrial Lions Club gets International Charter Certificate

Dr. Marc Kwame Dzradosi, Head of Pharmaceutical Service at International Maritime Hospital and trained Clinical Pharmacy Specialist has commended the Tema Industrial Lions Club for being awarded the International Charter Certificate.

The International Charter Certificate officially signifies its induction into the Lions International Family, the world’s largest humanitarian organization, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

Speaking at the ceremony to present the certificate to the club as well as the induction of 21 new members and 14 executives, Dr. Dzadosi also commended the Tema Industrial Lions Club for the initiative to adopt the Diabetic Clinic of the Tema General Hospital and its plans for providing its pressing needs.

He noted the fact that 25 percent of the citizenry is living with diabetes and encouraged them to eat healthily and exercise their body to prevent such disease.

Dr Dzradosi who is a Specialist in Cardiac and Cardiovascular Critical Pharmacy, therefore, said the support would ensure that TGH Diabetic Clinic takes care of patients who have been diagnosed with diabetes mellitus and carries out follow-ups for those who have the condition.

Mr. Abraham Teye Boyetey Tema Industrial Lions Club, Chapter President commended the members for their cooperation and hard work which has manifested in the official induction of the Club.

He said the club now has officially entered into the world’s largest humanitarian service club organization noting that, the TILC will use the association’s motto to guide its community services, and strive to help wherever there is a need.

Explaining the funding for surgical theatre for the Tema General Hospital Diabetic Clinic, Mr. Boyetey noted that TILC as an industrial chapter would seek support from industries in Tema to help renovate the theatre.

He explained that all health cases in Tema and beyond might end up at the TGH Diabetic Clinic hence, there is a need to help refurbish the infrastructure and provide them with some logistics.

Dr. Helena Asamoah-Hassan, Vice District Governor, D418 commended the TILC for their enthusiasm as they begin their service.

She urged the club to do more for the needy in the community stressing that Lions International is a special club to serve, and focus on environmental change for that matter, the very reason which they came together.

Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Gyimah, District Governor, District 418 Ghana who presented the Charter Certificate also congratulated the Tema Industrial Lions Club to the Lions International Family.

He encouraged the Club to look beyond challenges and focus more on the core principles of their motto "Lions - We Serve," adding that the service is what distinguishes them as the world’s largest organization.

Mr. Gyimah who is also the Managing Director for Mina Chemical Enterprise Limited explained that the world is confronted with many challenges such as environmental, humanitarian, pandemics and natural disasters among others.

He said clearly that Lions Club International focuses on global causes namely diabetes, vision, hunger, childhood cancer, and the environment hence, “it provides Lions the opportunity to touch and save many lives".