2022 BECE: Male candidate forced to ease on himself in examination hall at Barekese

A 14-year-old BECE candidate soil himself in exam hall

18.10.2022 LISTEN

A 14-year-old candidate sitting for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) at Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region has been forced to ease on himself in the examination hall.

The boy, a student of Fufou D/A Junior High School reportedly seek permission from a supervisor to attend nature's call during the examination but was declined.

The boy who could not hold on ended up easing himself in the exam hall cutting short his exams.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, the Unit Committee Chairman for Fofuo electoral area Rockson Ntiamoah confirmed the incident and described it as worrying.

He accused a tutor of Barekese Senior High School who is one of the supervisors/invigilators at the center of denying the boy the chance over claims that the candidate may sneak foreign material into the examination hall.

"His plea to be allowed to respond to nature’s call was turned down by one of the teachers of Barekese SHS who was also the supervisor of this year’s BECE at the examination centre," he stated.

The family of the student have vowed to take action against the invigilator.