VIDEO: Traders boo at Akufo-Addo’s convoy at Kejetia Market

Another booing incident greeted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while continuing his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region today, October 18.

The President today visited the Kejetia/Central Market Project to inspect phase II of ongoing works.

While on his way, the convoy of the President was met by scores of people lineup on the side of the road.

However, not everyone was there to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a resounding welcome.

Some people were specifically there to express their disappointment in the President and protest the current hardships in the country.

Several traders at Adum in the central business district after citing the convoy of the President booed at him while others chanted ‘away away’.

In a video of the incident posted by Ghanaian businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah, he says it is shocking that government officials continue to use long chain of convoys, particularly at a time Ghanaians are angry over the high inflation, high petrol prices and depreciating Cedi.

This is the second time President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been given a hostile reception this year.

Last month during his appearance at the Global Citizens Festival in Accra, he was booed by the crowd in similar fashion.