We must force Akufo-Addo to resign or things will get worse in the next two years – Dr. Amoako Baah

Former Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah says he does not see the Ghanaian economy getting any better in the next couple of years.

In his view, the only way the hardships in Ghana can be tackled is when President Akufo-Addo is replaced.

He is asking Ghanaians to use all available means to force President Akufo-Addo to abandon his office if they really want a solution to the untold hardships.

“A new person comes and there will be some change, there will be some difference. I can tell you if we pressurize the President to resign, then Vice President Bawumia has no choice but to do something different. That is what we are looking for, that’s the only thing left. Otherwise, in two years, you watch it we’ll be sinking slowly and every day we are in peril. Of course, it will get worse before it gets better,” Dr. Richard Amoako Baah told Starr FM in an interview.

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah who is also a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) further warned that if things do not change, the country will grind to a halt and Ghanaians will suffer the worst hardship in the history of the country.

“Now, they are trying to take all the money the government spends bringing fuel into the country. So every month or so, fuel prices go up and it will get to a point where there will be fuel but nobody can buy it. That is the beginning of the end, the whole system will grind to a halt. Because if you try to collect taxes this way you will destroy the whole economy,” Dr. Richard Amoako Baah added.

While things do not appear to be getting better any time soon, President Akufo-Addo and his government remain confident about turning around the economic woes of the country.

The government hopes to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme by the close of the year to shore up the sinking economy.