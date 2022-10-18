A/R: 30-year-old man falls to death from coconut tree at Offinso

18.10.2022 LISTEN

A man believed to be in his 30s has lost his life after falling from a coconut tree at Offinso Dome in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased who was only identified as K2 reportedly died instantly after falling from the coconut tree.

A source at the community told this reporter that the incident occurred on Monday October 18, 2022 around 3:00 pm after the victim, in an attempt to get some coconut, fell from the tree and died.

Information gathered indicates that the deceased was not the owner of the coconut tree but had gone to the area to pluck some for onsumption.

It is unclear what caused the individual to fall from the tree but residents say he fell on some concrete blocks which were under the tree.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary by police in the area.