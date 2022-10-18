US Supreme Court hears 70 cases annually; Ghana's SC hears more than that — SC Justice nominee

A Justice nominee of Ghana’s Supreme Court, Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu has observed that Ghana’s apex court hears more cases in a year than the Supreme Court of the United States of America (USA).

During her vetting by Parliament’s Appointment Committee in Accra on Tuesday October 18, she indicated that an article she read in the US Guardian revealed that the US apex court hears 70 cases in a year.

In Ghana, she said, over 300 cases appear before the highest court of the land.

She told the lawmakers that “the fact that cases go to the Supreme Court as of right poses a challenge to us.”

When asked whether she will call for amendment of the Constitution to pace a cap on the number of cases to go before the highest court of the land, she answered “It is up to the people of Ghana if we feel that there is the need to make changes in the constitution that needs to be done.”

---3news.com