2022 BECE: New center created for candidates in middle of Bawku

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) through the Bawku Municipal directorate has created a new centre at Winaam-Zua primary school to cater for candidates living in the middle of the Bawku township.

This was disclosed by the Municipal Director of Education in an interview with ModernGhana News in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

According to the Municipal Director Azeriya Ayeriga, the security nature of Bawku has made movement difficult and unsafe hence the need to create an additional centre in the township around the Bawku Presbyterian hospital to take care of students in that part of the town.

Mr Azeriya Ayeriga, however, expressed unhappiness about the decline in the number of candidates sitting for this year's BECE in the municipality.

He said in all 1,815 students were expected to sit for this year's BECE comprising 794 boys and 1,021 girls which shows a decline compared to last year's candidates.

He noted that last year, a total of 2,211 students sat for BECE comprising 980 boys and 1,231 girls.

He however advised students against exam malpractices and wish them the very best of luck in their exams.