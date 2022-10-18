Female footballer jailed 15 days for slapping her 58-year-old aunty over family estate

An Accra Circuit Court has handed down 15 days jail term to a female footballer for slapping her 58-year-old aunty over family estate.

This was after Mercy Amorkor Tagoe aged 21, who had no legal representation, pleaded guilty to the charge of assault.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann convicted Mercy on her own plea.

The convict's aunty, Comfort Kotei, who was also in the dock for abetment of crime to wit assault, pleaded not guilty.

She has been admitted to bail in the sum of GHS30,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.

The prosecution was ordered to file disclosures.

The matter has been adjourned to October 26.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, said Comfort Kotei, was a trader residing at Atico, with Tagoe.

It said Tagoe and Kotei were relatives.

The prosecution said on June 28, this year, at about 6:30 am, Kotei and Tagoe's elder sister quarreled over family estate.

It said Tagoe in the process, slapped Kotei.

The prosecution said later, Kotei also called her nephews to beat Tagoe.

GNA