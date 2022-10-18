Drivers will increase fares without consensus if negotiations do not go as planned – Concerned Drivers Association

18.10.2022 LISTEN

Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has warned that its drivers could increase fares without a consensus with government if negotiations do not go as planned.

“If we are not able to do what is needed for the drivers, the drivers themselves will take the law into their own hands and charge [whichever prices they want],” Public Relations Officer for the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, David Agboado, said to Citi News.

“We need not negotiate with the government, but it has been a norm that GPRTU has practised for years,” he added.

Ahead of a meeting with the government over transport fare increments, Mr. Agboado, said their expectations were in line with the up to 40 percent increment proposed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union.

The concern over fares comes after the increase in fuel prices.

Petrol has started selling at around GH¢13.10 while diesel is selling at GH¢15.99 at some fuel pumps.

The last transport fare increases were in May 2020 Transport fares went up by 20 percent in May where fares were increased by 20 percent.

As of May 9, 2022, when the new fares took effect, petrol and diesel were selling at a national average of GH¢9.41 and GH¢11.12, respectively.

By Citi Newsroom