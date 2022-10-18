Put your difference aside and help gov’t tackle current economic mess – CFF-Ghana to opposition parties

Community Focus Foundation Ghana (CFF-GH) has issued a press release bemoaning the high cost of living in the country.

In the release signed by Richard Kasu who is Executive Director of CFF-Ghana, he insists that the excruciating economic hardships being experienced by Ghanaians is not a joke.

“In fact, the hike in prices of fuel and foodstuffs occasioned by the worsening depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi is making life very unbearable for Ghanaians, especially the ordinary citizens. This troubling situation is a national security threat which needs urgent action by government and well-meaning countrymen and women,” Richard Kasu notes in the release.

In a proposal, the CFF-Ghana Executive Director has urged opposition political parties to reach out to the government and proffer solutions that will address the economic woes of the country.

“Under the circumstances, and in the spirit of nation-building, I respectfully urge opposition parties to put their political differences aside and officially reach out to the government with alternative homegrown solutions to salvage the worsening economic situation.

“Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) must also take deliberate actions in reaching out to government in finding a long-lasting solution to our economic woes,” the CFF-Ghana release concludes.

