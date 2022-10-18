Offinso: Two suspects arrested for shooting fire officers

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that suspects involved in the shooting of two firefighters at Offinso, in the Ashanti Region have been arrested.

The shooting incident left the officers with gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

“The Police on 17th October 2022 arrested suspects, Banda Johnson and William Owusu for shooting two fire officers at Offinso, in the Ashanti Region.

“The officers sustained gunshot wounds and are at the hospital responding to treatment,” parts of a police statement said on Monday.

According to the Police statement, the weapons used in the attack include two (2) pistols with four(4) rounds of 9mm ammunitions.

Both weapons have been retrieved by the police after arresting the suspects.

In addition, a Land Rover vehicle belonging to the suspects has also been impounded.

The police note in its statement on the matter that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated and the suspects will be arraigned before the court to face justice.