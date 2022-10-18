Captain Smart’s allegation of Akufo-Addo involved in galamsey false, malicious – Information Ministry

18.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ministry of Information has reacted to allegations leveled against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by Media General presenter Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart.

In a press release, the Ministry notes that the attention of the Government has been drawn to a video published and circulated by Onua TV on October 17, titled "Nana Addo is actively involved in galamsey - Captain Smart".

Captain Smart in the video alleges that President Akufo-Addo is actively involved in illegal mining activities.

Responding to the allegation, the Ministry of Information stressed that the publication impugns the character and integrity of the President and the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining.

The Ministry of Information insists that the President has never been and is not involved in galamsey.

“The content propagated in the video is false, malicious, and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism,” parts of the release from the Ministry of Information have said.

The Government since becoming aware of the video decided to refer the matter to the National Media Commission for review and adjudication.

Below is a copy of the press release from the Ministry of Information: