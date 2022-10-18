ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.10.2022 Headlines

Captain Smart dragged to NMC for accusing Akufo-Addo of galamsey

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Captain Smart dragged to NMC for accusing Akufo-Addo of galamsey
18.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ministry of Information has said government has taken up allegations by broadcaster Captain Smart accusing President Akufo-Addo of dealing in illegal small-scale mining popularly called galamsey.

In a press release, the Ministry notes that its attention has been drawn to a video published and circulated by Onua TV on October 17, titled "Nana Addo is actively involved in galamsey - Captain Smart".

In a response to the video, the Ministry of Information has described the content as false and malicious.

“The content propagated in the video is false, malicious, and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism,” parts of the release from the Ministry of Information have said.

According to the Ministry of Information, the government has referred the matter to the National Media Commission (NMC) for adjudication.

“Government has decided to refer the matter to the National Media Commission for review and adjudication. It is, however, imperative to note that the aforementioned action is without prejudice to government's right to seek further legal action against Mr. Smart, Onua TV, and Media General,” the release from the Ministry of Information adds.

Below is a copy of the release:

10182022102700-i4ep276gfb-3daef172-36f6-447c-9781-b26e3e9f4e55

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Group CEO of BusyInternet hot as aggrieved workers chases him over 4years unpaid salaries
18.10.2022 | Headlines
Put your difference aside and help gov’t tackle current economic mess – CFF-Ghana to opposition parties
18.10.2022 | Headlines
Captain Smart’s allegation of Akufo-Addo involved in galamsey false, malicious – Information Ministry
18.10.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line