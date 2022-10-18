Captain Smart dragged to NMC for accusing Akufo-Addo of galamsey

18.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ministry of Information has said government has taken up allegations by broadcaster Captain Smart accusing President Akufo-Addo of dealing in illegal small-scale mining popularly called galamsey.

In a press release, the Ministry notes that its attention has been drawn to a video published and circulated by Onua TV on October 17, titled "Nana Addo is actively involved in galamsey - Captain Smart".

In a response to the video, the Ministry of Information has described the content as false and malicious.

“The content propagated in the video is false, malicious, and without basis. It is nothing but an act of unethical and irresponsible journalism,” parts of the release from the Ministry of Information have said.

According to the Ministry of Information, the government has referred the matter to the National Media Commission (NMC) for adjudication.

“Government has decided to refer the matter to the National Media Commission for review and adjudication. It is, however, imperative to note that the aforementioned action is without prejudice to government's right to seek further legal action against Mr. Smart, Onua TV, and Media General,” the release from the Ministry of Information adds.

