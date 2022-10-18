MoGCSP commemorates 2022 International Day of the Girl Child

18.10.2022 LISTEN

The Ministry Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), as part of the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child (IDC) has commemorated the ten years journey of the IDC.

The ministry in a release said, ten years of the celebration have increased attention on issues that matter to girls amongst governments, policymakers and the general public and more opportunities for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage.

The IDC is celebrated annually to highlight the need to extend to girls the right to a safe, healthy and educated life during their formative years as well as when they develop into women.

“However, because of the global gender disparities that exist, girls and women are denied these.”

Despite the lot of investments gone into issues concerning girls, it has not been enough to reach some population of girls who continue to wallow under a myriad of challenges towards fulfilling their potential.

It added that the issues of girls have further been worsened by concurrent crises of climate change, COVID-19 and humanitarian conflicts.

It however advocated that the world can be changed by giving girls the effective assistance they need during their adolescence which will lead them to achieve their full potential.

“Ghana’s over 7 million girls have shown that given the skills and the opportunities, they can be the change-makers driving progress in their communities. It is time for us all to stand accountable – with and for girls – and to invest in a future that believes in their agency, leadership and potential,” the Ministry said.

The celebration amongst others includes creating awareness of the challenges and opportunities that exist for the girl child, providing opportunities for girls to access resources, advocating for the strengthening of services and engaging key female influencers in various sectors of life to be the face of change.