Increase mental health budget from 3.9% to 15% — Mental Health Authority to gov't

The Mental Health Authority (MHA) has proposed an increment of financial allocation to mental health treatment from the current 3.9% of the health budget spent on mental health to at least 15% of the total health budget.

Victus Kweku Kpesese, Director of Administration for the Mental Health Authority mentioned at the Mental Health Week Celebration 2022 seminar organized by the MHA as part of this year's Mental Health Day under the theme; "10 Years Post Mental Health Act: Achievements, Drawbacks, Lessons Learnt and Projecting into the Future."

In an interview with the media, he said although government is making some strides in mental healthcare, the total budget for mental health is inadequate. "The best thing government can do at least is to increase the current 3.9% of health budget spent on mental health to at least 15% of the total health budget," he stated.

According to him, government is constructing two new psychiatric hospitals at Tugu Lapala along the Yendi Tamale road to serve the northern sector and one at Eijsu in the Ashanti region to serve the middle belt.

He mentioned that this means additional funds will be required for their operations and mental health treatment in general.

He stressed that the issue of mental health is not just a clinical issue but also a social and economic issue.

He called on Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to devote part of their budget to take care of psychiatric treatments in their localities.

Dr. Kojo Marfo Obeng, Medical Director of Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital said mental health must be a concern to everyone.

According to him, gone are the days when mental health was limited to persons with mental illness on the street.

He said mental health is a broad issue that causes depression, stress, lack of sleep and loss of appetite. He added that the authority in its new approach noted that people should be concerned about their mental health.

He said the authority is looking into a future where mental healthcare could be accessed at clinics, health centres and accessing medication at pharmacies just as any common illness.

In this regard, it would begin the training of normal physician assistants in health centres and clinics to bring psychiatric treatment closer to people to detect and treat stress, depression or burnout.

Also, the authority is making effort to get psychiatric treatment onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The move, he said will improve access to medication and avoid a shortage of drugs for patients.