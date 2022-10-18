GIJ-SRC Elections results: Osman Abubakari-Sadiq floors opponent to clinch External Affairs Commissioner position

Despite the delays as a result of the postponement, the Students’ Representative Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ-SRC) elections have come to a successful end.

In his contest, Osman Abubakari-Sadiq, a fastest-rising award-winning student journalist has beaten his contender, Job Kwabena Laboja, to become the External Affairs Commissioner-elect for the Institute.

In spite of the heated contest, Osman, out of the total 1,342 votes cast, garnered 650, representing 53.3% against his competitor's 569 votes, which represents 46.7%.

After the official inauguration, he will steer the activities of the GIJ-SRC's office of the External Affairs Commissioner (EXCOM), the branch of the executive arm tasked with overseeing students' welfare on an external level.

“This too is by the Glory of the Almighty God that despite the strong competition from my opponent, I have become the winner of this contest. I thank everyone who has been there for me since day one and I hope my competitor comes on board with his ideas because this is not an individual victory but a victory for GIJ at large,” he said after the announcement of the provincial results.

Osman Abubakari-Sadiq is a political activist, writer, and student journalist who is unquestionably one of the most well-known and popular names in GIJ, owing to his hard work, hunger for results, tenacity and ability to speak truth to power.

Mr. Osman holds certificates in Understanding Elections and Civic Responsibility, Responsible Leadership on Transparency and Good Governance, and Community Journalism: Basic Principles of

Effective storytelling, all from The Network of Young African Leaders Initiative.

He’s currently pursuing a degree in communication studies at GIJ and a certificate in strategic digital marketing at Great Lakes Executive Learning.

He is the aide to the PRO of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council and has worked with a number of organizations, including Wipe-Away Foundation, Youth Arise Ghana, Shea Wrestling GH and Events, RAD Communications, Tourism Aid Ghana, and as a volunteer reporter at Nkilgi FM. He’s the owner of Osman TV, an online channel dedicated to broadcasting audio-visual content.

Osman Abubakari-Sadiq was adjudged the best student journalist at the National Students’ Awards in 2020.

See the document below for the full results.