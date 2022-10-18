CSIR-SARI holds field day at Saboro on BT Transgenic Cowpea

The Savannah Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has organized a field day demonstration at Saboro, a farming community in the Kassena Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The field day demonstration was to introduce to farmers the Transgenic BT Cowpea variety which is the latest technology developed by the CSIR-SARI. The aim of the field day demonstration was to get the farmers to appreciate the Transgenic Songotra BT cowpea variety, which has gone through the confined field trial stage and is now being evaluated on farmers' fields by CSIR-SARI for pre-release.

On the field were four varieties; the Wankai, Kirkhouse benga the Songotra which have been released and striving well with farmers except for the Transgenic Songotrah (TS) which requires assessment by the farmers.

In an interview with ModernGhana News at Saboro, a research scientist with the CSIR-SARI, Manga, Dr. Salim Lamini stated that the Transgenic variety requires only two rounds of spray to combat the pod borer disease which is so destructive to Cowpea, unlike the other types which require around six to eight rounds of sprays before harvesting which also accumulate high pesticide residue on the cowpea notwithstanding the high cost of the pesticides.

Dr. Lamini indicated that during the development stage, the farmers attested to the quality of the Transgenic and accepted the fact that, the transgenic cowpea needs only two sprays to harvest with almost no incident of Maruca (Pod borer).

Mr Kaba Emmanuel Kwarafoge, a farmer who hails from Saboro and has been into Cowpea farming for three years, said the Transgenic Songotra is a type of variety that resist insects and gives higher yields with low application of chemicals. This, Mr. Kwarafoge indicated, helps the farmer to save more.

An Agricultural Extension Agent Elijah Bobby Lugujia stated that most of the farmer's income often goes to chemicals to control insects, especially the Pod Borer (Marucca) leaving them with nothing.

He said as an AEA, having observed the field, with the Transgenic, only two rounds of sprays, and the crop is ready for harvest. This Mr. Lugujia added means more money for farmers to argument their family income.