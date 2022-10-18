"Government committed to community development" — Gomoa West DCE as he donates roofing sheets to schools

The Gomoa West District Chief Executive, Hon Bismark Baise Nkum has stated emphatically that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led NPP Government was fully committed to ensuring total development of every community in the country.

"It is the commitment of President Akufo-Addo led NPP Government towards the transformation of every community across the nation. It is upon this that development projects are being carried out across all the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

"We in the Gomoa West District Assembly are also doing everything within our means to cater for the needs of the people. I will like to encourage each and everyone to rally behind the Government in its quest to implement its developmental agenda aimed at improving infrastructure development," he stated.

Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum said this when he donated 68 slanted roofing sheets and other roofing materials for the reroofing of the Gomoa Ankamu A&B D/A Basic Schools classroom block which was destroyed by a heavy rainstorm some few months ago.

The incident compelled authorities of the schools to combine classes thus creating congestion in the classrooms.

The DCE noted that education was the major priority of the Assembly and would therefore strive to provide the necessary support to improve the academic standards.

"It is worth to note since 2018, Gomoa West has never recorded below 80% grades in its Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results and am hopeful that 2022 will be far better than the previous years because of the commitment of the District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service with able support from the District Assembly.

"The 2022 BECE candidates have been duly prepared for the tasks ahead and we are confident in getting better results across all schools in the District. I must commend Nananom for their collaborative effort with the Assembly in its quest to ensure infrastructure development in every community.

"Gomoa West District is fairly large in size and so the distribution of the needed resources may be slower than expected but we will surely meet the needs of every community," Hon. Baise Nkum assured.

The District Chief Executive disclosed that similar roofing materials were sent to Mumford Roman Catholic Basic School.

"As I speak, a community like Gomoa Olefreku don't have a school, the children have to walk some distances to attend school in the nearby communities. A situation which is affecting the children in terms of access to formal education.

"Plans are far advanced for construction of a 3-unit classroom block for Gomoa Olefreku community before the end of the year and hopefully add another 3-unit classroom block next year. All these are been done to improve academic standards in Gomoa West District," the DCE hinted.

The District Chief Executive also encouraged Nananom to assist the Assembly to relocate both vehicles and traders to the new market that had been constructed at Gomoa Ankamu.

According to the DCE, the New Market was going to be the hub for business transactions since it is located along an international highway.

"We want to make Gomoa Ankamu become one of the fastest commercial centers in the country, looking at its present location.

"I will like to make passionate appeal to Nananom, operators of the various transport unions especially GPRTU, Assembly Members, Market Queens and all stakeholders to support the Assembly to relocate the main station and traders dotted in the community to the new market. This will also improve the local economy."

Regent of Gomoa Ankamu, Nana Yaw Obo Quansah who received the items on behalf of the school lauded the DCE for his quick response to the plight of the school and the community as a whole.

Present were, Nana Kweku Gyesi II, Asokwahene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, the Assembly Member for Ankamu Electoral Area, Hon. Isaac Fritz Kerry Arthur, the Headteachers of Gomoa Ankamu A&B D/A Basic Schools, Madam Patience Koranchi and Mr. Alex Mensah.