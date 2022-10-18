Akim Swedru MP wishes 2022 BECE candidates success in their examination

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko has wished this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the nation, especially those in the Akim Swedru constituency success in the upcoming examination.

The lawmaker few weeks ago distributed laptops and tablets to some teachers in the constituency as part of his commitment towards quality education. His support for education started years ago and has positively impacted the success of students.

In his statement, Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko admonished students to be of good behaviour during the examination and advised them to respect the invigilators and listen to every instruction given them by the examination officials, and also abide by the rules and regulations regarding the examination.

The lawmaker also urged the candidates not to rely on leaked papers, but rather concentrate on what they have been taught by their teachers and success will surely come their way.

"As a father, I encourage you to be confident in the examination hall, do not be intimidated or frightened by anyone, just keep your calm and answer your questions accordingly, double check your answers if necessary and submit your answer booklets when they are requested for by the examination officials," he stated.

Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko added: "You are the future leaders of our country, we trust in your potentials and capabilities, the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, your parents, families, friends and the whole nation are behind you with prayers. We know you will make us proud!

"We wish you all the best in your examination, we trust God to grant you retentive memory and success so you come out with flying colors!"

Schools and private candidates who have registered for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will simultaneously begin the exams on October 17 and end on October 21, 2022.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in a statement to announce the date for the examination said this will be the first time both schools and private candidates will take the exams at the same time.

This, the Council said is due to the “consistently low entries for the BECE for private candidates over the years.”

A total of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools across the country will take the exams for school candidates at 2,023 centres while a total of 1,132 private candidates have registered for the exams and will take the papers at 15 selected centres.