Ongoing talks with the IMF have been the most transparent ever – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that his government will not hide anything from the ongoing engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, it is the reason why the ongoing talks with the Fund have been the most transparent ever.

Speaking to OTEC FM in Kumasi on Monday, October 17, President Akufo-Addo said, “This has been the most transparent IMF programme ever. Did you hear anything about the IMF in 2015?”

Earlier this year in July, the President directed the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to start engagements with the IMF for a support programme.

At the time, the country’s economic woes had become dire with the citizenry complaining of severe hardships.

Several months later, the government of Ghana is still in talks with the Fund in hopes of reaching an agreement for a support programme before the close of the year.

While some say talks have stalled, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is confident a deal will soon be reached.

“In line with the President’s dialogue with the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, negotiations will be fast-tracked to ensure that key aspects of the programme are reflected in the 2023 Annual Budget Statement in November 2022,” Ken Ofori-Atta told the media at a press briefing on September 28.