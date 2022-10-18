I pray the almighty God helps you to excel – Adwoa Safo wishes Dome Kwabenya BECE candidates

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has sent well wishes to all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in her constituency.

"The little ones in my constituency who are going to take the BECE exam on Monday, I want to take this opportunity, to wish you good luck. I pray that the almighty God helps you to excel," the Dome Kwabenya MP said in a Facebook post, Monday, 17 October 2022.

Some 552,276 candidates, began writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), at all 2,023 designated centres throughout the country today, Monday, 17th to Friday 21st October 2022.

Out of this number, 276,988 are males whilst 275, 288 are females.

The Ghana Education Service in a goodwill message to the candidates advised them against all forms of examination malpractices as perpetrators will be swiftly dealt with.

Source: classfmonline.com