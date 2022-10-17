Corruption fight: Ongoing prosecutions vindicate my commitment — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said the ongoing prosecution of persons accused of corruption-related offences has vindicated his commitment to fighting the canker.

He noted that legislation to strengthen the legal framework for dealing with the acts of corruption such as the CHRAJ, EOCO, and the Judiciary is a clear indication of his determination to fight corruption.

The President said this in an interview on Otec FM’s morning show “Nyansapo” hosted by Captain Koda in Kumasi on Monday, October 17, 2022.

He stated that he has not hesitated to back the Attorney-General to prosecute persons with evidence such as the former head of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng.

“There are a whole lot of prosecutions going on of people of the past government and even of this government. The former head of the Public Procurement Authority is on trial today for acts of corruption in my time,” noted.

He added, “There is also a whole lot of legislation to strengthen the legal framework for dealing with the acts of corruption. All the corruption institutions like the police, the CHRAJ, the EOCO, the Judiciary among others have been strengthened."

He stressed that the creation and works of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is an indication of a President willing to go after any corrupt official or appointee.

“Kissi Agyabeng is doing very in that office. He is not a direct government or party member but somebody who has the courage to strike where he has to strike, irrespective of the person’s party affiliation,” he emphasised.