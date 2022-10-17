We didn’t return to IMF because of mismanagement of the economy, I won't accept that accusation – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that he refuses to accept the claims that his government’s mismanagement is the cause of the country’s economic woes.

Following the bad state of the Ghanaian economy, the President earlier this year in July directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support.

After the announcement, the opposition and many economic experts argued that it was an admission of the government’s mismanagement of the economy.

Speaking to OTEC FM in an interview today, President Akufo-Addo stressed that he refuses to accept that claim.

According to him, the cause of the economic challenges facing the country has little to do with decisions taken by his government.

“It is very easy for people to say we went back to the IMF due to mismanagement of the economy. I do not accept that criticism because the reasons why we got into the situation we find ourselves has very little to do with us. In fact, the IMF confirmed this.

“It was a difficult decision to take, but I think that when you are in the church like I am now, you cannot but take such decisions. I am the head of the government and I take full responsibility for it,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also emphasised that he has no plans of sacking Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

He is of the view that the Minister has performed excellently and does not deserve to be sacked.

“I came to office in 2017 when we were under an IMF programme. This same Ken Ofori-Atta was able to manage the economy for the first 3 to 4 years. We were then one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. We had an average growth rate of 7% a year.

“For someone who has been able to do all these, how do I turn my back on him? For me, his performance has been excellent. That is why I have great difficulty in understanding what is going on,” the President who is on a four-day tour in the Ashanti Region said.