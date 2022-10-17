Ken Ofori-Atta's performance excellent, I won't turn my back on him – Akufo-Addo to critics

17.10.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shot down calls to sack Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

In his view, the Finance Minister has performed excellently and does not deserve to be sacked just because things have been tough since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ghana.

“I came to office in 2017 when we were under an IMF programme. This same Ken Ofori-Atta was able to manage the economy for the first 3 to 4 years. We were then one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. We had an average growth rate of 7% a year.

“For someone who has been able to do all these, how do I turn my back on him? For me, his performance has been excellent. That is why I have great difficulty in understanding what is going on,” President AKufo-Addo said in an interview with OTEC FM on Monday, October 17.

According to the President, he does not accept the criticism that his government has taken Ghana back to the IMF because of mismanagement.

He argues that the current economic challenges have little to do with decisions taken by his government.

“It is very easy for people to say we went back to the IMF due to mismanagement of the economy. I do not accept that criticism because the reasons why we got into the situation we find ourselves has very little to do with us. In fact, the IMF confirmed this.

“It was a difficult decision to take, but I think that when you are in the church like I am now, you cannot but take such decisions. I am the head of the government and I take full responsibility for it.,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

The President is currently in the Ashanti Region for a four-day working tour. The tour which started on Sunday is expected to end on Wednesday, October 19.