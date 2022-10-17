Your tenure has been beneficial to Asanteman – Otumfuo to President Akufo-Addo

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has applauded President Akufo-Addo Nana Addo Dankwa for his consistency and commitment to the development of Asanteman, which has brought the region to prominence.

The Asantehene said he has followed with keen interest the tenure of President Akufo-Addo since 2017, and “issues of key concern to the development of Asanteman have been placed on the front burner of government’s development agenda.”

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended President Akufo-Addo when he paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace at the commencement of a 4-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.

“On the occasion of your four-day visit here, which has become a regular feature, I am happy you are here to commission and inspect the projects undertaken by your government for all to see that, indeed, under you, Asanteman has benefited,” he said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II added, “you have served us well and brought honour to Asanteman in the two terms that you have served as President. Therefore, I can only ask of the blessings of Almighty God and that of the ancestors for continued strength to serve Ghana.”

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, said the visit to the Ashanti region was part of his yearly routine to visit all the regions across the country to acquaint himself with the development needs of the people.

He said, “at the end of his four-day tour of the region, all will know that indeed Asanteman has benefitted significantly in terms of development.”

Nearly 350 kilometres of Asphaltic Road network, the President disclosed had been constructed in the Ashanti region, “irrespective of the 100 kilometres being done in the Kumasi Metropolis and the other 100 kilometres being done with regards to urban roads.”

Thirty-two separate hospital projects, he told Asantehene “had been done in my time in the Ashanti region.”

On galamsey, President Akufo-Addo said that he was happy that issues of illegal mining had become topical during his administration.

“Nobody spoke about it before I came, now I am happy that chiefs, including you, have all joined to see the fight to a good end. We have come to end and with your support, we will indeed succeed at it,” he stated.