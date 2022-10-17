Unregistered SIM cards to be blocked by end of October — Ursula

17.10.2022 LISTEN

The mobile telecommunication subscribers who have linked their SIM cards to their Ghana cards but have not completed the registration process will have the SIM cards blocked at the end of October 2022.

Those who have not commenced the SIM registration process at all will also have their unregistered SIM cards blocked as well.

A press statement signed by the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, hinted that the non-blockage of unregistered sim cards on the September 30 deadline was not an extension but rather to make way for subscribers to fully register their SIM cards.

“This is not an extension of the deadline but a temporary moratorium to encourage these individuals to complete the process,” it emphasized.

The statement indicated that so far, 28,959,006 SIM cards have been linked to Ghana cards (stage 1 registration); representing 67.28% of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.

“18,930,664 SIM cards have been fully registered (completed both stages 1 and 2) – representing 44.28% of the total SIM cards issued. This equates to 69.64% of all stage 1 registrations. Also, 13,720,687 unique counts of Ghana cards have been used so far for the registration exercise,” it added.

According to the statement, all data-only SIMs including those issued by Surfline, Busy Internet, Telesol and any institution such as ECG, have up to the end of November to complete registration.

It cautioned all SIM card vendors to desist from pre-registering and selling SIM cards.

“The National Communication Authority has been directed to conduct mystery shopping and enforce the law against those miscreants. If found guilty, they could be imprisoned for up to 5 years,” it stated.