Free SHS awaits you — Akufo-Addo extends best wishes to 2022 BECE candidates

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his best wishes to students scheduled to sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He urged them to pass their exams and enjoy the free Senior High School programme.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Captain Koda host of the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast sho 'Nyansapo' on Monday October 17,2022, President Akufo-Addo said, "Our children are sitting for their final examinations today, I wish them well, but I am using this platform to urge all the candidates to do well in the exams and enjoy the free senior high school.”

The 2022 BECE commences today, Monday, October 17.

A total of 552,276 candidates from 18,501 schools will be sitting for the examinations. This is 3.48 per cent less than the 2021 entry figure of 572,167.

The examination which will last for one week will be written in 2,033 centres across the country.

The students are expected to start with social studies and ICT papers.

The Ghana Education Service ahead of the examination is entreating all students and other key stakeholders of the various examination centres to desist from any form of examination malpractices.