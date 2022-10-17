Forestry Commission to set up mining unit

The Forestry Commission is to establish a Mining Unit within the Forestry Service Division to help coordinate and collate information relating to mining in the various forest reserves across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Allotey, who disclosed this at a meeting with the Commission’s Regional and District Forest managers in Kumasi last Friday, said the Mining Unit would be dedicated and ready with real-time information on the forest reserves in the country.

He stated that the Rapid Response Team's duties would be expanded as the Military attaches to the Forestry Commission are being withdrawn.

Mr Allotey stated that illegal mining has a more devastating impact than illegal logging and that a more drastic approach is needed to kick it out of the system, adding that the illegal logging strategy will not work.

"Unlike illegal logging that takes away essential tree species which can regenerate after some time, illegal mining makes more devastating effects, it takes off the trees and the topsoil that could aid replanting or regeneration, the land is destroyed and it goes all the way to affect our water bodies. Additionally, we also have to contend with people who are armed so that is worse and therefore, the strategy must change," he emphasized.

He urged the managers to collaborate with traditional authorities, District Chief Executives and Regional Ministers as they embark on consultative meetings to avoid lapses and encourage effective information flow so that no one is left out.

Mr Allotey implored them to work with the Minerals Commission and report suspected cases of illegal mining, whether within or outside the Forest Reserves.

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, in charge of Lands and Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, advised the managers to leave their comfort zones and go out into the field, join the forest rangers, if necessary, as all efforts are needed to ensure that the forests are not consumed by the illegal mining menace.

He warned that the government would not accept excuses such as "I was not aware of this," and that strict sanctions would be imposed on managers whose Districts or Region turn out to have illegalities without their knowledge.

Mr Owusu-Bio encouraged the managers to report whatever they see in their Districts and Regions without fear or favour, and promised the government’s support to help them achieve their goal of protecting the Forest Reserves and their surroundings.