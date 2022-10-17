ECOWAS reaffirms commitment to dynamic and fruitful cooperation with UNHCR

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to address the growing humanitarian challenges in the region, especially in the Sahel.

The ECOWAS Commission is struggling to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to those in desperate need in the face of dwindling resource gaps and millions of people who have been displaced by the ravages of COVID-19, climate emergency, conflict, energy and cost of living crisis.

At the 73rd session of the Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) held from 10 to 14 October 2022, in Geneva (Switzerland), the ECOWAS Commissioner in charge of Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr, said the Commission was committed to dynamic and fruitful cooperation with UNHCR.

The session raised serious concerns about the over one hundred million people forcibly displaced in the world, fuelled by COVID-19, climate emergency, conflict, energy and cost of living crisis. In addition, especially as the world was struggling to assist and protects vulnerable persons who were in dire need of help.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for UNHCR, Member State delegates, partners and NGOs to share their experiences on the policy and practical approaches used by host States and communities to address the plight of refugees, displaced persons, and asylum seekers and to eradicate statelessness.

In her address during the general debate, Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr highlighted some of the ECOWAS Commission’s efforts to address the growing humanitarian challenges in the region and urged for increased support for food, shelter, water, and sanitation, including mental health and psychosocial support for vulnerable populations in need.

The Commissioner also mentioned some of the interventions of the ECOWAS Commission in tackling the root causes of the growing humanitarian challenges in the region and commended the African Union on the initiatives to operationalise the Declaration of the Malabo Humanitarian Summit and the AU Humanitarian Agency.

Commissioner Sarr also held a bilateral meeting with Ms Gillian Triggs, Assistant High Commissioner for Protection in which she acknowledged and commended the UNHCR for the support to the ECOWAS Commission.

The acknowledgement was particularly in the elaboration of a 4 – year Regional Action Plan on the Global Compact Refugees to be validated by ECOWAS Experts and Ministers in October and November 2022 respectively, in fulfilment of ECOWAS Global Refugee Forum (GRF) pledges.

She urged UNHCR to continue to support ECOWAS in its efforts at implementing its pledges and that of the Member States.

Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr also participated in several events at the margins of the Session including as a panellist at the African Union (AU) - UNHCR High-level Side-event on the outcomes of the AU Extraordinary Humanitarian Summit and Pledging Conference, 25-27 May 2022, held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr was accompanied on the mission by, Dr Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, Director, Humanitarian and Social Affairs of the ECOWAS Commission.